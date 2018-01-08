‘Red Sparrow’: New Trailer Shows Jennifer Lawrence as a Brutal, Unrelenting Assassin

20th Century Fox has released a new Red Sparrow trailer. The upcoming thriller from director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) follows Jennifer Lawrence as a former prima ballerina who joins a secret intelligence service that turns young people into unforgiving killers. When she makes contact with an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton), her loyalties are tested and she must decide if she’s truly a “sparrow” or her own woman.
The movie looks far more brutal than I previously expected, and I like the look Francis Lawrence is going for. That being said, I’m curious to see if it’s able to find a new perspective on the tortured female assassin story that we’ve seen done before in movies like Nikita and as recently as last year’s Atomic Blonde. But they’ve got a strong cast, and even if it’s just a solid thriller, there’s nothing wrong with that.
Check out the Red Sparrow trailer below. The film opens March 2nd and also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.
Here’s the official synopsis for Red Sparrow:
Dominika Egorova is many things. A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat.
When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.