‘Red Sparrow’: New Trailer Shows Jennifer Lawrence as a Brutal, Unrelenting Assassin

20th Century Fox has released a new Red Sparrow trailer. The upcoming thriller from director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) follows Jennifer Lawrence as a former prima ballerina who joins a secret intelligence service that turns young people into unforgiving killers. When she makes contact with an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton), her loyalties are tested and she must decide if she’s truly a “sparrow” or her own woman.

The movie looks far more brutal than I previously expected, and I like the look Francis Lawrence is going for. That being said, I’m curious to see if it’s able to find a new perspective on the tortured female assassin story that we’ve seen done before in movies like Nikita and as recently as last year’s Atomic Blonde. But they’ve got a strong cast, and even if it’s just a solid thriller, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Check out the Red Sparrow trailer below. The film opens March 2nd and also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

Here’s the official synopsis for Red Sparrow: