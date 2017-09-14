First ‘Red Sparrow’ Trailer Reveals Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian Spy

0

20th Century Fox has just released the first trailer for Red Sparrow, a Lawrence² production that reunites Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence with star Jennifer Lawrence. The movie focuses on a young Russian woman, Dominika (Lawrence), who joins the Sparrow program, a secret service that trains her into becoming a powerful weapon.

As a fan of the FX series The Americans, all of this looks pretty familiar. In that series, two Russian super spies — who have been trained to act and speak like American-born citizens — infiltrate the U.S. in the 1980s and retrieve government secrets while ostensibly looking like a typical family. One of the most powerful things about that series is its exploration of the relationship between the husband and wife, who were paired together at random, but who have grown to truly love each other, and wonder if this life of spycraft is the best choice for the children (who are, for most of the series — thought not all — kept in the dark).

Red Sparrow looks like it will address similar issues on a smaller scale, but the thriller is sure to also have some explosive moments as well (although I will say, no show fills me with more anxiety than The Americans, which I highly recommend watching!)

Red Sparrow also stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. The film is set to hit theaters March 2nd, 2018; check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis: