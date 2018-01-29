New ‘Red Sparrow’ TV Spot Teases the Black Widow Movie We’ve Been Waiting For

0

20th Century Fox unveiled a new Red Sparrow TV spot during the Grammys last night, offering yet another look at the new Jennifer Lawrence film. While this movie is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, it’s hard not to shake the feeling that this is kind of the Black Widow movie fans have been clamoring for ever since Scarlett Johansson popped up in Iron Man 2. Of course that film is now finally in formal development at Marvel Studios, but it’s taken way longer than expected, and Marvel may be looking to Red Sparrow to test the waters of a sexy Russian spy movie.

Previously developed with David Fincher and Rooney Mara in mind, Red Sparrow marks a reunion between Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay director Francis Lawrence and Jennifer Lawrence, as the Oscar-winning actress plays a prima ballerina who was groomed as a Russian spy, using her femininity and sexuality as her greatest assets.

If nothing else this looks to be a very handsomely crafted film, with Lawrence’s longtime cinematographer Jo Willems trafficking in a darker color palette to gorgeous results. The influence of Fincher’s Dragon Tattoo movie is unmistakable, and I have a feeling this movie might be a pretty big hit.

Check out the new Red Sparrow TV spot below. Scripted by Justin Haythe (A Cure for Wellness), the film also stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons. Red Sparrow opens in theaters on March 2nd.