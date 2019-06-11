First Look at Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

0

Hulu has released a first look at their upcoming drama series Little Fires Everywhere. Based on the bestselling novel by Celeste Ng, the series “follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.” Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star as Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, respectively.

Per Hulu, “The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce.”

It’s interesting to see Witherspoon go so heavy on TV. She’s part of Big Little Lies and along with Little Fires Everywhere, she also has The Morning Show for Apple TV on the horizon. It’s a savvy move for her since, through her production company, she has more say over what projects she’ll star in and the direction they’ll take. Also, in the era of Peak TV, it gives her arguably more power to be the star on multiple high-profile TV series than being a co-lead in something like Hot Pursuit.

Check out the first look image below. The series is expected to debut on Hulu sometime in 2020 and also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, and Lexi Underwood.

