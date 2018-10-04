Reid Scott on ‘Venom’ and Mindy Kaling’s ‘Late Night’

0

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Venom movie hitting theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Reid Scott to talk about the film. During the interview, Scott talked about what it was like working with Tom Hardy and how he always wants to push the scene further, the secret to playing a doctor, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of a comic book movie, and his next movie, Late Night, which was written by Mindy Kaling.

Venom is about disgraced reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who comes into contact with an alien symbiote that turns him into the creature known as “Venom”. The film also stars Riz Ahmed as Dr. Carlton Drake, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Jenny Slate as a scientist working for Drake, and Reid Scott as a doctor trying to help Brock.

Reid Scott:

What’s the secret to playing a doctor in a superhero movie?

What is it like working with someone that is willing to go all out like Tom Hardy?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of a comic book movie?

Talks about working on Late Night written by Mindy Kaling.

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

