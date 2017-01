0

Today is January 5, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff.

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher

Woody Harrelson in talks to join Han Solo

Boba Fett solo movie might resume development

Gareth Edwards on missing Rogue One scenes

Rouge One editors reveal reshoot scenes

Star Wars is third highest grossing franchise in box office history

What’s the deal with canon?