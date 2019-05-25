Renee Zellweger on Her Netflix Series ‘What/If’ and Playing Judy Garland in ‘Judy’

0

With the new series What/If now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Renée Zellweger to talk about the show. The series stems from Revenge creator Mike Kelley and it’s about a mysterious tech investor (Zellweger), who stirs up some drama when she makes an indecent proposal to a young pair of ambitious newlyweds (Blake Jenner and Jane Levy). As the ten-episodes series unfolds, you’ll be constantly trying to figure out what is really going on and where it will all end up. What/If also stars Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Daniella Pineda, Juan Castano, John Clarence Stewart, Dave Annable, and Louis Herthum.

During my interview with Renee Zellweger, we talked about her reasons for signing on to her first TV series, how much she was told about the arc of the show, how much fun she had playing her ruthless character, and her next project: playing Judy Garland in director Rupert Goold’s Judy (first trailer here).

Check out what Renee Zellweger had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Renee Zellweger:

What was it about the material that got her involved in the show?

How much was she told about the arc of the series in the first meeting?

How much fun was it to play the character?

What can she say about Judy and playing Judy Garland?

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s What/If: