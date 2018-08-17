Renée Zellweger to Lead “Social Thriller” Netflix Series ‘What/If’

0

Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger is heading to Netflix. The streaming service announced today that Zellweger will lead a new “social thriller” series called What/If from Revenge creator Mike Kelley. The series will explore the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things, with each season tackling a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

It’s unclear if this is an anthology series or an ongoing one given that each season has a new theme, but at least for the first season, Zellweger will be playing a character named Anne. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke are onboard as executive producers through Compari Entertainment, alongside Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment and Melissa Loy and Kelley via Page Fright.

Kelley got his start writing on shows like Providence, One Tree Hill, and The O.C. before creating the short-lived Swingtown and then the popular Revenge, which ended in 2015.

Zellweger, of course, is a three-time Oscar nominee and won the Best Supporting Actress trophy in 2004 for her turn in Cold Mountain. She recently reprised her iconic role in Bridget Jones’s Baby, and plays Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic Judy, but What/If marks a significantly high profile role and it’ll be interesting to see how this series turns out.

No word on when the show starts filming or premieres, but this is yet another Netflix series to add to your queue.