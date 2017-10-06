‘Replicas’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Will Go to Any Lengths to Protect His Cloned Family

0

The first trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Replicas has gone online. Keanu Reeves plays a neuroscientist on the verge of transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is killed in a car crash. Desperate to resurrect them, he clones his wife and kids, but soon discovers he can only bring back three of the four family members. Also, robots are involved in the plot somehow.

It looks kind of interesting, but the story seems to be pursuing two different plots, so it’s also a bit confusing. One story is about transferring human consciousness into a computer and then using that to power a robot, but his family aren’t robots. They’re clones, and while I get that the human-consciousness device is part of the cloning process, it seems like the story is a mashup of two different kinds of premises when either one would probably work fine on its own. That being said, I like the dramatic stakes here, and I hope it all comes together, especially because I like to see Reeves carry more dramatic material.

Check out the Replicas trailer below. The film doesn’t currently have a release date (the trailer teases that the film will arrive next year, but we don’t know when), but it co-stars Alice Eve and Thomas Middleditch.

Here’s the official synopsis for Replicas: