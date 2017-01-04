24 Things We Learned About ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ From Our Set Visit

0

Back in October of 2015 I got to visit the picturesque landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. The coastal cosmopolitan city hosted green mountain crests that overlooked the ocean, delicious Indian food, colorful houses painted in bright corals to highlight the direction to the downtown mosque— and lions, giraffes, cheetahs and gazelles only a short drive away. While I got to experience all of that and more in a trip that I’ll always cherish, I was brought there to visit a very different type of set outside of the city. Separate from the picturesque, lively and lush views of Cape Town, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was filming post-apocalyptic zombie attacks in a fallen-apart warehouse, which ran totally counter to the beauty nearby. It was all dirt, soot and blood. And the stars wouldn’t like it any other way.

The Final Chapter is the sixth and “final” installment in the video-game-turned-film franchise. It continues to follow the survivors of an apocalyptic viral event that was purposefully implemented by an evil corporation. The survivors, led by Alice (Milla Jovovich), fight back against both the Umbrella corporation and their fallout zombie creations in an attempt to keep the human race from global extinction.

While on set we were shown zombie prosthetics, massive modified war vehicles, a decrepit warehouse that was lit by fire and also got to sit down with Jovovich and her co-stars, Ali Larter (a Resident Evil vet) and Ruby Rose (a newbie to the franchise, but not a newbie to the films and video games themselves) to discuss The Final Chapter. What they described was a return to the nasty glee of the original action-horror film from 2002. And in talking to both that film and the final film’s director, Paul W.S. Anderson, that’s exactly the effect that he wanted.

In addition to full interviews with Anderson and Jovovich, here are a few takeaways from our interviews. May Jovovich and Anderson (who are also married with children) feel completely at peace with how the franchise wraps up this winter. As peaceful as the fog that lifts off of Cape Town itself.