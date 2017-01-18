Watch: Milla Jovovich Recaps the Insanity of the ‘Resident Evil’ Franchise in 2 Minutes

0

It’s kind of crazy how long Resident Evil movies have been a staple at the box office. Audiences have been watching Alice and Umbrella Corp.’s absolutely nutty story unfold for fifteen years now. Since Paul W. S. Anderson debuted Resident Evil back in 2002, we’ve seen zombies, monsters, and Alices galore in the sprawling, gleefully senseless Now that journey is coming to an end with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Well supposedly, at least. IP, like Alice, is easily cloned).

If you’ve forgotten some of many, many steps and characters along the way, that’s understandable, and Sony’s got you covered with a new video recap featuring Milla Jovovich as she talks you through every insane highlight of the last 5 films. Zombie dogs, murder crows, brainwashing pacemakers, and all. It’s even got Game of Thrones jokes. Basically, it’s just as keyed up and ridiculous as the Resident Evil movies themselves and a firm reminder that none of this has ever made any sense. There’s also a teaser tallying Alice’s kills at 12783, which is a delightfully specific and insane number if it seems a bit unsupported and impossible to count. Check ‘em both out below

Also starring Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, Rola, Lee Joon-Gi, with William Levy, and Iain Glen. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter opens in theaters on January 27, 2017.