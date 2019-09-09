Capcom’s Team-Based ‘Resident Evil’ Title ‘Project REsistance’ Teased in First Trailer

0

A new title from the Resident Evil team was teased today thanks to the first trailer for Project Resistance. The Capcom gang is keeping their branding strong with this one, and not just by highlighting the RE in “Resistance” to reassure fans that this is indeed a Resident Evil game. There’s a pair of very familiar and imposing villains teased in this first look that should please players of the horror franchise, even if they’re on the fence about the team-based co-op at the core of this new title.

From what we can tell from this teaser, it looks like Project Resistance might be utilizing the asymmetric approach found in other horror-themed survival games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game. Basically, in a 4v1 game, one person plays the villain/antagonist/slasher/monster while a team of four either cooperate to defeat the antagonist or do everything in their power to survive until the end of the timed match. The style of gameplay encourages lots of different strategies and can have a healthy meta community, but it remains to be seen if the RE faithful will embrace that in Project Resistance. The novelty of possibly playing Albert Wesker behind the scenes and/or stomping around as a remote-controlled Mr. X Tyrant is certainly a promising start.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Project REsistance below:

More info is on the way, according to Capcom's site for the upcoming game title: