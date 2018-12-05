‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Lands ‘47 Meters Down’ Director Johannes Roberts

0

With six movies in the books, Constantin Film got all they could out of the Resident Evil franchise from 2002 to 2016. Of course, the property is still worth money, so that means it’s time for a reboot! A new director and cast will be coming on board for the series, and today Variety has announced that they’ve landed 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts to write and direct the film, which is expected to begin filming in 2019.

There are no details on the plot, but back in June 2017 we reported that the reboot was likely to stay in the action genre, which is a shame. On the one hand, you can’t argue with the box office success of the franchise. It’s the most successful adaptation of a video game franchise having earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date. Even if the movies are trash, they’re profitable trash, and that’s what Constantin cares about.

That being said, Constantin would be wise to look at the shifting box office landscape and realize that low budget horror can be just as profitable as cheap action. Rather than just giving folks more action-oriented Resident Evil, it would be a good idea to embrace the horror at the core of the series that has never really been embraced before. Paul W.S. Anderson’s movies were more about Alice blasting through every monster she found, and it would be cool to see the movies shift gears like the games, which have mutated from haunted house to action-thriller back to foreboding and dread with Resident Evil VII.

Roberts is currently at work on 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter (should have been 48 Meters Down, which is one meter scarier), but it will be interesting to see what he does with Resident Evil and trying to leave his own mark on the long-running series.