This Week in Animation: ‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’ Characters Revealed in New Images

In This Week in Animation, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

We covered a lot of animation news on the site this week, but there are still a few gems to be found elsewhere. Capcom’s latest computer-generated animated film Resident Evil: Vendetta has released a new batch of images showing off heroes and villains alike, while Spark: A Space Tail heads into theaters after launching the movie’s trailer into space (!) and showing off a bunch of clips. Ricky Gervais has come onboard Bron Animation’s animated adaptation of Lois Lowery‘s The Willoughbys story and a new VR/AR animation studio by the name of Flight School has launched, eager to get into production.

On the animated series side of things, Oscar-winning musician John Legend will head up a VR-animated adaptation of a Native American legend dubbed Rainbow Crow, the first chapter of which heads to Tribeca later this month. And you can now get your daily dose of nostalgia thanks to Turner’s Boomerang platform, which is now live and showing off episodes of Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, The Jetsons and The Flintstones to name but a few.

