Exclusive ‘Revenge’ Clip Reveals the Blood-Soaked Brutality of the Feminist Revenge Thriller

0

French newcomer Coraline Fargeat makes a hell of a directorial debut with Revenge, the subversive rape-revenge thriller that spins the genre’s tradition of sexual exploitation on its head in favor of an absolutely brutal, blood-soaked cavalcade of violence that would make the New French Extremists blush. And it’s not just a bloodbath, it’s a stylish, vibrant, expertly-paced survivalist horror movie that promises plenty of talent to watch, both behind and in front of the camera. Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip to share that shows off some of the action-packed, pulse-pounding mayhem.

Revenge stars Matilda Lutz (Rings) as Jen, a young woman who heads off on a weekend getaway with her rich (and married) boyfriend, but their sexytimes are interrupted when his friends arrive early for their annual hunting trip. When one of the sleazy guys assaults Jen, the situation escalates quickly and ultra-violently in a heavily-armed game of cat-and-mouse that forces Jen to test her mettle and discover previously untapped strength on her journey to survival.

Check out our exclusive and click here to watch our interview with the director and star from Sundance. The film also stars Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, and Guillaume Bouchède. Revenge will be available in theaters and on demand on May 11th and on the Shudder streaming service in the fall.

Here’s the official synopsis for Revenge: