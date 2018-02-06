Matilda Lutz and ‘Revenge’ Director Coralie Fargeat on Their Ultra-Bloody Thriller

0

-

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the thriller Revenge. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the film is about a woman, Jen (Matilda Lutz), on a remote getaway with her married lover. After his friends show up for their annual hunting trip, things get out of hand when Jen is sexually assaulted by one of the guests. The situation spirals out of control and before long, the guys think Jen is dead, but she’s actually on the hunt for all of them for what they did. Loaded with a number of incredibly bloody set pieces and fantastic action, Fargeat delivers a great take on the revenge thriller without a wasted moment. Revenge also stars Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchede and Jean-Louis Tribes.

Shortly after seeing the film, Matilda Lutz and Coralie Fargeat visited the Collider Studio for an exclusive video interview. They talked about the challenging shoot, how they describe the film, the strong reaction to Revenge from critics and fans, how the crew was a bit surprised at how much blood Fargeat wanted to use, deleted scenes, and Matilda Lutz talks about being barefoot while filming action scenes in the desert. In addition, they play get to know your Sundance attendee, which includes last great film they saw, the last TV show they binged, if they collect anything, drink of choice, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Coralie Fargeat and Matilda Lutz:

When did they realize the reaction would be so strong for the film?

How even if you have a great script, crew and actors it sometimes doesn’t come together.

How do they describe the film to people?

Matilda Lutz talks about being barefoot while filming the action scenes in the desert.

Coralie Fargeat talks about designing the blood on set and how the crew was a bit surprised at how much blood she wanted to use.

Matilda talks about how she didn’t expect the movie to be such a tough shoot.

Coralie talks about her first cut of the film and deleted scenes.

They play get to know your Sundance attendee which includes last great film they saw, the last TV show they binged, if they collect anything, drink of choice, and more.

Here’s the Revenge synopsis from the PR firm: