TV Talk: ‘RFK’ Limited Series Starring Chris Pine in the Works at Hulu

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 6, 2017) Josh Macuga, Grace Hancock, and Emma Fyffe discuss:
- RFK Limited Series at Hulu starring Chris Pine
- Fox Orders Cool Kids
- Will cancelled at TNT
- Manhunt: Unabomber Review
- EmmaMation
- Netflix drops Trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again
- New series from Studio Mir (Legend of Korra, Voltron Legendary Defender), Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale
- Final Exam Arc begins on My Hero Academia
- Twitter questions
- Pick of the Day – If you could pick any TV Mom to pack your lunch for the first day of school who would it be?