Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

TV Talk: ‘RFK’ Limited Series Starring Chris Pine in the Works at Hulu

by      September 6, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 6, 2017) Josh Macuga, Grace Hancock, and Emma Fyffe discuss:

  • RFK Limited Series at Hulu starring Chris Pine
  • Will cancelled at TNT
  • EmmaMation
  1. Netflix drops Trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again
  2. New series from Studio Mir (Legend of Korra, Voltron Legendary Defender), Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale
  3. Final Exam Arc begins on My Hero Academia
  • Twitter questions
  • Pick of the Day – If you could pick any TV Mom to pack your lunch for the first day of school who would it be?
will-tnt-image

Image via TNT

Related Content
Previous Article
'Narcos' Season 3 Review: New Cartel, Same Problems in Netflix's Drug War…
Next Article
Noomi Rapace on 'Unlocked', Doing Her Own Stunts, & Why She Wanted…
Tags

Now Trending

Television