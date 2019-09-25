First Trailer for ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Reveals Netflix’s New Musical Competition Series

0

Netflix is getting into the musical competition game with Rhythm + Flow, a (mostly) unscripted reality series hosted by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris. The guest cast is insane, but the point of this competition show is to find the next top hip hop talent from Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. And there’s another new angle to Netflix’s approach with this one: New episodes will be released weekly instead of being available all at once to better build buzz and anticipation over a three-week period.

Starting October 9th, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 9): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

Check out the first trailer for Rhythm + Flow below, and keep an eye out for its premiere early this October:



Synopsis:

Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Guest talent includes [deep breath] Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9,” Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Smack, King Los, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, London on da Track, Tay Keith, Denaro Love, Off-the-Wall, Kal Banx, G-Dav, John Legend, DJ Hed, DJ Oreo, DJ Scratch, DJ Holiday, Charm La’Donna, Adam Blackstone.