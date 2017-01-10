Movie Talk: Rian Johnson Gives Details on ‘Episode VIII;’ The Onion to Make Movies with Lionsgate

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 10th, 2017) John Campea, Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Rian Johnson says Rey and Luke relationship is center of Star Wars: Episode 8
- The Onion to make 3 movies with Lionsgate
- Opening this week
- New international red-band trailer for Baywatch
- New TV spot and poster for Beauty and the Beast
- Zoe Saldana confirms she’s in Avengers: Infinity War
- Batman v Superman Razzies
- Thanos in Thor: Ragnarok