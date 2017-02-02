Collider Jedi Council: Mark Hamill Talks ‘The Last Jedi’, Rian Johnson Teases Opening Crawl

0

Today is February 2, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Tiffany Smith and Ken Napzok! On today’s episode:

Rian Johnson Teases Opening Crawl

Mark Hamill Talks The Last Jedi

Han Solo Begins Pre-production

Donald Glover Hasn’t Read Han Solo Script

Where Was Wedge in Rogue One?

Rogue One Blu-ray Released in April

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

