Movie Talk: Rian Johnson Wraps ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

by      September 25, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday September 25th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • IT is now highest grossing horror movie of all time; Box Office Report
  • Zack Snyder calls Ben Affleck the best Batman of all time
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
it-movie-bill-skarsgard-pennywise

Image via Warner Bros.

