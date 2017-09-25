Movie Talk: Rian Johnson Wraps ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday September 25th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- IT is now highest grossing horror movie of all time; Box Office Report
- Rian Johnson wraps Star Wars: The Last Jedi with zero reported production issues
- Matthew Vaughn says his Flash Gordon stalled because of Guardians of the Galaxy
- First trailer for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs
- Zack Snyder calls Ben Affleck the best Batman of all time
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions