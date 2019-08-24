Watch: Director Ric Roman Waugh Goes In-Depth on ‘Angel Has Fallen’ & His Early Stunt Career

–
With Angel Has Fallen opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Ric Roman Waugh for a wide-ranging interview. During our extended conversation, he talked about his early career doing stunt work on films like They Live, Road House, Lethal Weapon 2, True Romance, and Total Recall, how he made the transition to writing and directing, working with Dwayne Johnson on Snitch, the popularity of Gerard Butler as Mike Banning in the three Fallen movies, the kind of action he wanted to bring to Angel Has Fallen, what it was like working with Nick Nolte and Morgan Freeman, if they’ve already thought about a 4th Fallen movie and what it might be about, and so much more it would be impossible to list it here. In addition, the filmmaker just wrapped on first unit on his next film, Greenland, which again stars Gerard Butler, and he revealed new details on what the film is about and why it’s a lot different than what he’s done before.
As most of you know, Angel Has Fallen is the second sequel to Olympus Has Fallen and sees Gerard Butler returning as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. When there’s an attempt on the life of President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), Mike is framed for the crime and he must go on the run to prove his name and protect the President. The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, and Danny Huston.
Check out what Ric Roman Waugh had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Ric Roman Waugh:
- His early career doing stunt work and how he got into that world.
- How he worked on They Live, Road House, Lethal Weapon 2, True Romance, Total Recall and more.
- What were some of the stunts he did?
- Why Angel Has Fallen opens with an action sequence.
- What did he do on the original Total Recall?
- Why he credits James Cameron for what VFX can now do.
-
How long had he known that he wanted to write and direct and how did he get his break?
- Did he know when he worked with Dwayne Johnson on Snitch that he might become one of the biggest stars on the planet?
- What is it about Gerard Butler and the Mike Banning character that has allowed three films to be made?
- How the story for Angel Has Fallen came together and how it’s a lot different than the first two films.
- What made him the most nervous before filming began to pull off with his budget?
- Is it possible that Angel Has Fallen is in an alternate universe with Deep Impact since Morgan Freeman plays the President in both films?
- When he got in the editing room what made him nervous and what made him excited?
- Who ruined the most takes and why?
- How many takes did the cast like to do?
- How long was the first cut compared to the finished film?
- The balance between a shorter movie with more money for action scenes and a longer movie with less money.
- Was he constantly talking about 48 Hours with Nick Nolte?
- What it was like working with Nick Nolte.
- Has he thought about what could happen in a 4th Angel movie?
- What is his next movie Greenland about (which also stars Gerard Butler)?
- When will we see a trailer for Greenland?