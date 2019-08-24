Watch: Director Ric Roman Waugh Goes In-Depth on ‘Angel Has Fallen’ & His Early Stunt Career

0

–

With Angel Has Fallen opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Ric Roman Waugh for a wide-ranging interview. During our extended conversation, he talked about his early career doing stunt work on films like They Live, Road House, Lethal Weapon 2, True Romance, and Total Recall, how he made the transition to writing and directing, working with Dwayne Johnson on Snitch, the popularity of Gerard Butler as Mike Banning in the three Fallen movies, the kind of action he wanted to bring to Angel Has Fallen, what it was like working with Nick Nolte and Morgan Freeman, if they’ve already thought about a 4th Fallen movie and what it might be about, and so much more it would be impossible to list it here. In addition, the filmmaker just wrapped on first unit on his next film, Greenland, which again stars Gerard Butler, and he revealed new details on what the film is about and why it’s a lot different than what he’s done before.

As most of you know, Angel Has Fallen is the second sequel to Olympus Has Fallen and sees Gerard Butler returning as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. When there’s an attempt on the life of President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), Mike is framed for the crime and he must go on the run to prove his name and protect the President. The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, and Danny Huston.

Check out what Ric Roman Waugh had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ric Roman Waugh: