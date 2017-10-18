Watch: Donate to Charity for the Chance to Be on a ‘Rick and Morty’ Commentary Track

0

Rick and Morty just wrapped its best season yet, and the third season Blu-ray/DVD will be on its way sometime in the near future. Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon make for an entertaining pair, and now you have the chance to join them on a commentary track.

They’ve joined up with Omaze to offer fans a chance to join Roiland and Harmon on a commentary track. Considering some of the losers in the Rick and Morty fanbase, that’s a risky proposition, so hopefully the winner will be at least moderately sane and not someone who hates that women write for the show or goes ballistic when they don’t get Szechuan sauce.

Speaking of Szechuan sauce, if you win, you’ll get to enjoy some with Roiland and Harmon in addition to getting put up in a four-star hotel in Los Angeles. And best of all, you’ll be donating to a good cause:

“Did you know that 1 in 5 women in our country has relied on a Planned Parenthood health center at some point in her lifetime? Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years but despite the vast majority of Americans who are united in their support for Planned Parenthood, relentless political attacks threaten the organization’s ability to care for its patients. By getting this exclusive shirt, you’re supporting Planned Parenthood Los Angeles (PPLA) as we provide critical reproductive health care like birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing and treatment. PPLA is committed to expanding access to these services in Los Angeles and beyond, and is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with efforts across the nation to advance equality. Your support is helping create a country where all women—of every background, race, religion, and ethnicity—are treated as equal.”

To get an idea of what it’s like to chill out with Roiland and Harmon as they break down Rick and Morty, check out the video below: