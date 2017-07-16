Horror Haul: ‘Rick and Morty’ Spoof Horror Classics; Hulu’s ‘Locke & Key’ Gets a New Director

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Rick and Morty take on horror classics like Re-Animator and Poltergeist in a new round of the claymation shorts Rick and Morty’s Noncanonical Adventures, Hulu’s Locke & Key adaptation gets a new director, Alexandre Aja and Oculus set up shop on a VR horror series, and Castle Rock adds another genre regular to the cast.

Elsewhere, we’ve got new trailers for the head trip Shudder original Kuso, the festival hit Devil’s Gate, a shameless The Conjuring ripoff, Conjuring the Witch’s Doll, along with Ghost House and The Hatred.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

News

Reviews

Interviews