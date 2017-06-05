A New ‘Rick and Morty’ Featurette Is Here to Give You an Existential Crisis

0

I’d be counting down the minutes to the premiere of Rick and Morty if I knew when the heck that was going to be. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland‘s Adult Swim series is some of the most mind-bendy, soul-crushy sci-fi out there, and it’s been a long wait for Season 3. With the premiere supposedly just around the corner, the network has released a new featurette digging deep into some of Rick and Morty‘s best existential crisis fuel. Does any of it even matter at all? If you’re a fan of the show, you know Rick would say no… and then say a bunch of super smart stuff that messes you up good.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who watched Community that much of that despairing intellect and pitch black humor, comes from Harmon. What is the meaning of life? Are we really all just passing the butter? Was it all for the Mulan sauce?! Let the writer take you on a Rick-eque head trip but, mercifully, with a slightly less nihilistic slant in the new featurette below. Rick and Morty is set to premiere this summer on Adult Swim. No official release date has been announced, and considering the surprise premiere that dropped on April Fools (and the fact that summer is two weeks away), I’m guessing we’re not going to get a whole lot of warning on this one.

For more Rick and Morty content to tide you over until that premiere, check out the links below: