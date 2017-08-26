This Week in Animation: ‘Rick and Morty’ Jerry Episode Explained, ‘South Park’ Marathon Coming

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

On the TV side, Rick and Morty fans are going to want to hear what Justin Roiland and his writers have to say about that “Jerry episode.” South Park is about to launch into its 21st season on Comedy Central Wednesday, September 13th, but the cable channel is running an eight-day marathon of the entire series before it! Another animated special event arrives next week when Vixen gets a two-hour broadcast premiere on The CW. Fans of Samurai Jack will seriously want to consider picking up the epic complete series Blu-ray that’s on the way. And last but not least, Netflix has unveiled some gorgeous trailers for their new series LEGO Elves (trust me and take a look before you judge) arriving September 1st.

In movies, you can start the countdown clock for Pixar’s next heart-warming, family-friendly film, Coco. On the home video front, the rich and rewarding anime sensation Your Name arrives on an amazing Limited Edition Blu-ray. Even video games are getting into the mix; Blizzard’s Hearthstone game gets an animated short that’s packed full of Easter eggs!

