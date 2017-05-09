Watch: ‘Rick and Morty’ Voice Actor Justin Roiland Goes Method by Getting Drunk

0

Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland is committed to his craft, especially when his fellow creator Dan Harmon suggests that Roiland, who voices the eponymous leads, suggests that Roiland get drunk in order to better inhabit the character of high-functioning alcoholic Rick Sanchez (I assume Roiland gets into character to play Morty by being constantly scared and annoyed).

Adult Swim has released video of Roiland getting drunk on the job, and whereas other places that would be an offense worthy of termination, at Adult Swim, it’s just another great way to market a popular animated series. Roiland goes above and beyond, getting in the pocket and then drinking some more, much to the chagrin of his co-workers. But if you want to get inside the mind of an irresponsible asshole like Rick, you have to go above and beyond. A few shots of tequila isn’t going to cut it. That being said, I fully expect Roiland to go the distance in tracking down McDonald’s discontinued Mulan schezwan sauce.

You can also see from the video that the interdimensional cable episodes are probably Roiland getting hammered and just riffing his way into various situations, which I suppose you can get away with when your other episodes are surprisingly deep and thoughtful comedy sci-fi. Of course, then the animators have to figure it out, and all the more credit to them for designing a plumbus.

Check out the video below of Roiland getting drunk on the job for our amusement. The third season of Rick and Morty is set to premiere this summer.