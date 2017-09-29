Watch: ‘Rick and Morty’ Origins Revealed in 10-Minute Behind-the-Scenes Video

0

As the Season 3 finale of Rick and Morty looms closer, Adult Swim is offering a chance to look back at the origins of one of the best shows currently on television. They posted Part One of a behind-the-scenes video recounting how the show, and creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s partnership, got started a couple months ago, and now the concluding portion of the featurette has been posted online to complete the pair.

Both videos offer fascinating insight into how Roiland and Harmon both first broke into the business, and then how Rick and Morty evolved from a Back to the Future parody into the show it is today. Indeed, one of the more interesting stories along the way involves Roiland almost not voicing the character of Morty because the head of Adult Swim wasn’t fond of the character in the early version of the pilot. This saga ultimately led to a better show (If you think Morty’s annoying now, consider him never standing up to Rick), and I do hope someone is still documenting the behind-the-scenes creation of the series because there are no doubt even more stories to be mined from the making of Season 3.

Check out the videos below. The Rick and Morty Season 3 finale airs on Sunday at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.