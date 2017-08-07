Watch: ‘Rick and Morty’ Creators Reveal the Origins of Pickle Rick in Featurette

0

Rick and Morty is one of the greatest shows on television right now, and for evidence one need look no further than Pickle Rick. Indeed, the third episode of the Adult Swim series’ third season, “Pickle Rick,” made good on the promise from the trailers that Rick turns himself into a pickle and goes on a rat-murdering rampage. This episode was actually first teased in a video last year that showed off some storyboards of the rat-killing sequence, but now a new video has been released online that has creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, as well as many other Rick and Morty writers and animators, discussing just how Pickle Rick came to be.

The Rick and Morty folks explain how the Pickle Rick suit evolved over time, as they admit it was hard to find the right design for this pickle/rat hybrid that would allow Rick to move and viciously murder rats and people. They also discuss having to change the designs of the rats to be more disgusting, because the original designs were too “adorable” to have Rick go on a gory murder spree.

What makes “Pickle Rick” brilliant is how emotionally hefty the episode actually turns out to be. The adventures of Pickle Rick are glorious and entertaining, but they serve a narrative and thematic purpose—Rick avoiding going to therapy and thus confronting his familial issues. Of course the episode culminates with an all-timer therapy scene that is, in true Rick and Morty fashion, at turns hilarious and heartbreaking, and that’s what makes this show so damn great.

