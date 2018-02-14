‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Blu-ray Details Reveal When You Can Bring Pickle Rick Home

0

America’s favorite crazy scientist returns when the newest season of the hit Adult Swim series Rick and Morty: Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on May 15th. From creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), the award-winning comedy features out-of-this-world antics, taking fans on a collection of intergalactic journeys across the multi-verse. You’re going to want to add this one to your collection.

Featuring all ten episodes from the latest season, Rick and Morty: Season 3 boasts 220 minutes of outrageous animation and numerous never-before-seen bonus features including newly produced, exclusive commentary for all 10 episodes with special guest commentary from the show’s voice talent such as Chris Parnell (Jerry) and stars like John Mayer.

The Rick and Morty: Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD release also includes exclusive animatics for every episode, giving viewers a glimpse into the creation of their favorite animated characters; “Inside the Episode” for each episode; the origins of Rick and Morty; and an exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth” session.

Rick and Morty: Season 3 special editions will be offered at both Best Buy and FYE, with Best Buy offering an exclusive Steelbook on Blu-ray only and FYE providing an exclusive series poster with purchase of either Blu-ray or DVD.

Rick and Morty: Season 3 – 10 x 22 MINUTE EPISODES:

Rickshank Redemption

Rickmancing the Stone

Pickle Rick

Vindicators 3: The Return of the Worldender

The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy

Rest and Ricklaxation

The Ricklantis Mixup

Morty’s Mind Blowers

The ABC’s of Beth

The Rickchurian Mortydate

Special Features: