‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Blu-ray Details Reveal When You Can Bring Pickle Rick Home

America’s favorite crazy scientist returns when the newest season of the hit Adult Swim series Rick and Morty: Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on May 15th. From creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), the award-winning comedy features out-of-this-world antics, taking fans on a collection of intergalactic journeys across the multi-verse. You’re going to want to add this one to your collection.
Featuring all ten episodes from the latest season, Rick and Morty: Season 3 boasts 220 minutes of outrageous animation and numerous never-before-seen bonus features including newly produced, exclusive commentary for all 10 episodes with special guest commentary from the show’s voice talent such as Chris Parnell (Jerry) and stars like John Mayer.
The Rick and Morty: Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD release also includes exclusive animatics for every episode, giving viewers a glimpse into the creation of their favorite animated characters; “Inside the Episode” for each episode; the origins of Rick and Morty; and an exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth” session.
Rick and Morty: Season 3 special editions will be offered at both Best Buy and FYE, with Best Buy offering an exclusive Steelbook on Blu-ray only and FYE providing an exclusive series poster with purchase of either Blu-ray or DVD.
Rick and Morty: Season 3 – 10 x 22 MINUTE EPISODES:
- Rickshank Redemption
- Rickmancing the Stone
- Pickle Rick
- Vindicators 3: The Return of the Worldender
- The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy
- Rest and Ricklaxation
- The Ricklantis Mixup
- Morty’s Mind Blowers
- The ABC’s of Beth
- The Rickchurian Mortydate
Special Features:
- Exclusive Commentary for every episode including guest commentary from the show’s voice talent such as Chris Parnell (Jerry) and celebrities like John Mayer
- Exclusive Animatics for ALL 10 episodes
- “Inside the Episode” for each episode
- Origins of Rick and Morty
- Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”