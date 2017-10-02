Facebook Messenger

TV Talk: ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Finale Review

by      October 2, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (October 2, 2017) John Rocha, David Griffin and Emma Fyffe discuss:

  • Amazon announces three new high-concept science fiction series are in the works
  • Weekend High/Lows
  1. The Deuce
  2. Ray Donovan
  3. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  4. Halt and Catch Fire
  5. Episodes
  6. Vice Principals
  7. Outlander
  8. Duck Tales
  9. Bob’s Burgers
  • Twitter Questions
  • Pick of the Day – In honor of Monty Hall’s passing, what was or is your favorite game show?
Image via Fox

Television