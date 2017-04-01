Watch the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Premiere Online for a Limited Time

0

Ooooo weee! In quite possibly the best April Fool’s not-joke ever, Adult Swim has made the Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere available to watch online right now for a limited time. Indeed, after months of being pestered as to when the brilliant animated series might return, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland no doubt delighted in being able to stream the first episode of the new season in its entirety out of the blue, and on April Fool’s Day no less.

You can watch the episode right here. It’s on a continuous stream so even if you start in the middle, if you keep watching you’ll eventually get to see the beginning of the episode. The official Rick and Morty twitter account says it’ll only be streaming until midnight ET tonight, so you better get crackin’ if you want to see how Harmon and Roiland address that massive Season 2 cliffhanger ASAP.

Rick and Morty Season 3 still doesn’t yet have an airdate, but animated TV shows in general have a very long production period even when they’re not being run by such brilliantly twisted minds as Harmon and Roiland. The two took their time in crafting the episodes for this new season, and during my chat with the duo last summer Harmon actually revealed that in their initial plan, the Season 2 finale wasn’t supposed to be a cliffhanger:

“The truth is what we wanted to do was have that be the second-to-last episode and almost have it be part of the joke that the finale would basically wrap that story up. That ‘just kidding, we wouldn’t do that to you, we’d never end a season on a cliffhanger. We’re not Breaking Bad we’re just a cartoon,’ but it just proved so challenging trying to figure out a resolution.”

I haven’t been able to watch this Season 3 premiere yet (I’m too busy telling you about it!) but I am mighty curious to see how that plot point gets resolved…or doesn’t. Once you’ve seen the episode come back here and tell us what you thought!