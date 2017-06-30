‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Gets a Trailer and a Release Date

0

Well folks, it’s finally here—Rick and Morty Season 3 officially has a release date and a new trailer to go along with it. The highly anticipated third season of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s brilliant, profane, insane Adult Swim animated series will premiere on July 30th at 11:30pm ET, meaning that we’re about to enter a world in which we get new Game of Thrones, Twin Peaks, and Rick and Morty on the same night.

While fans had hoped that the third season of the show would be airing sooner, Roiland and Harmon have been hard at work ensuring that the new season would at least meet—if not surpass—expectations. Rumors began swirling that infighting between Roiland and Harmon was the reason for the delay, but the two quickly put that nonsense to bed during a livestream on Thursday night, with Harmon previously explaining that the delay was indeed due to their perfectionism.

This trailer teases the bonkers shenanigans to come, with Rick noting that this is going to be their “darkest adventures yet.” Indeed, Season 2 ended on one hell of a cliffhanger, and the surprise drop of the first episode of Season 3 in April showed that Harmon and Roiland aren’t taking the easy way out on this one.

This upcoming third season will consist of 10 episodes in total, which means if you caught the debut of ”The Rickshank Rickdemption” back in April we’ve got nine all-new episodes to look forward to. While I understand frustration at the delay, I’m glad that Harmon and Roiland took their time rather than trying to rush out a subpar product. Rick and Morty is truly one of the best shows on TV, and I have a good feeling this will have been well worth the wait.

Check out the Rick and Morty Season 3 trailer below.