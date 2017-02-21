‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Opening Scene (Sort of) Teased in New Video

0

Rick and Morty fans have been waiting for a third season of the irreverent animated series since its Season 2 finale back in the fall of 2015. The [Adult Swim] series, co-created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has been teasing the impending arrival of Season 3 for quite some time now, but today’s reveal of a new video goes to even greater lengths to troll the show’s most devoted fans, in good humor, of course.

If you’d rather experience the “Season 3 opening scene” from Rick and Morty the way the folks behind the scenes intended, then by all means do so! Just do it with the warning that it’s probably not going to be exactly what you’re looking for, and it might just leave you triggered in the worst way.

Rejoice!

It’s finally here!

Coming to you straight from the vaults of Adult Swim

Kick off your shoes and sit back for a peek at Season 3 Rejoin all your favourite characters for new adventures

Old faces return for hilarious cameos

Laugh, cry, emote through your sixth sensory organ!

Leave a comment!

Enjoy sharing this video with all your friends!

Downvote excessively.

Just for fun, here’s Adult Swim Australia’s top comment on the video:

Our sincerest apologies, there appears to have been a technical issue with our editing program we will attend to this as quickly as possible.

