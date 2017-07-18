‘Rick and Morty’ Take an Insane Trip through the Multiverse in a New Trailer

0

As you prepare your butts for Season 3 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim later this month, the powers that be have seen fit to grant us with one of the trippiest videos ever to come out of the show. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon‘s animated comedy series has certainly gone to some strange places and taken some surreal journeys over the years, but this “Exquisite Corpse” trailer might just top them all. At least until Season 3 picks up again on July 30th when just about anything can happen.

The term “Exquisite Corpse” comes from the French method that assembles a collection of words or images from a number of collaborators. This surrealist approach brings unpredictable chaos to a work and is perfectly suited for Rick and Morty which thrives on such a vibe. Normally the collaborators have one rule to follow in order to keep a line of consistency throughout the piece, but it’s unclear if the animators had any such restrictions beyond making sure that the title characters were featured throughout the panoply of psychedelic imagery. Matt Taylor of Titmouse, Inc. directed the out-there animation and the hypnotic, entrancing music comes courtesy of Run The Jewels‘ “Thursday in the Danger Room (instrumental version)” from the album “RTJ3.”

Rick and Morty is Adult Swim’s most scientifically accurate animated comedy. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it catalogues the bizarre misadventures of a bored scientific genius/drunkard and his socially awkward grandson, Morty. Their exploits tend to have unintended consequences for Morty’s dysfunctional family, especially his unfailingly mediocre father, Jerry. Watch Rick and Morty battle everything from interdimensional customs agents to Cronenberg monsters now, only at http://AdultSwim.com.

