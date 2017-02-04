This Week in Animation News: Season 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Teased by Dan Harmon

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

The previous week in animation news saw Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon teasing the upcoming third season of the comedy series thanks to a viral marketing site, but there’s still no confirmed release date. We also saw new clips from the animated feature films Justice League Dark and The LEGO Batman Movie, as well as the action-packed animated series Justice League Action. Outside of the DC animated universe, there was word of a new Disney Animated Original Movie set in the Tangled universe which will herald that film’s new animated series. And if you can’t wait to see which animated short film takes home the Oscar this year, you’re in luck! They’ll be coming to theaters soon!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!