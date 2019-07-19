First Clip from ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Reveals Taika Waititi’s Character

0

At today’s Comic-Con panel for Rick and Morty, Adult Swim released the clip from Rick and Morty Season 4. The last new episode of Rick and Morty, “The Rickchurian Mortydate”, aired on October 1, 2017, so it’s been a minute since we were last treated to the sci-fi antics of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s brilliant animated series.

In the clip, we’re treated to our first look at Thor: Ragnarok director and Korg actor Taika Waititi‘s guest performance, and it appears as though he plays some sort of alien app developer. He’s developed an app for what looks like Jerry which, unsurprisingly, does not go well. Sam Neill also appears in the episode, as the showrunners wanted this particular alien species to have a Kiwi sensibility.

Plot details for the new season are under wraps, but Roiland and Harmon have said to expect a season-long serialized storytelling element now that they’ve signed long-term contracts to keep making Rick and Morty for the foreseeable future. Indeed, Season 4 is merely the beginning of a 70-episode order granted by Adult Swim, and thanks to the job security, Roiland and Harmon say fans can expect the wait between seasons to be much shorter.

Check out the Rick and Morty Season 4 clip below. The series returns to [adult swim] this November with 10 all-new episodes.