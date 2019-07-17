‘Rick and Morty’: Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon Reveal Season 4’s Episode Count

0

It’s been a long wait between Seasons 3 and 4 of Rick and Morty, and that followed another long wait between Seasons 2 and 3, but thankfully, after closing a deal with Cartoon Network that gave them 70 episodes, showrunners Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon say that fans will no longer have to endure such droughts. Speaking to EW, Roiland and Harmon revealed that they’re already moving into Season 5 and that there’s room for even more episodes:

ROILAND: We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker. HARMON: I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous. I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, “These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?” And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.

Harmon and Roiland also revealed that the upcoming season will be ten episodes long, just like the past two seasons of the show. While it would always be nice to have more Rick and Morty, I’m excited for the ten-episode season, and if they get the show back to one season per year, I’ll be pretty happy.

Rick and Morty returns for its fourth season this November.