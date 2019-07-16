First Images from ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Explore More Alien Worlds

0

You could wait until Adult Swim’s Comic-Con panel for Rick and Morty this Thursday, or you could just scan on down to see the first images from Season 4. The new season will add somewhere around 10 new episodes to the 31 already in existence when it arrives this November. That’ll take it well over the halfway point for the total of 70 episodes ordered by Adult Swim (so far). Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland‘s phenomenon will continue for the foreseeable future, but our first great looks comes from these images ahead of Friday’s reveal.

So what exactly is going on in these images? Well, the first features Rick tracing his tips in a field of alien grain, as you do. So whether he’s channeling his best Russel Crowe from Gladiator or having his own Field of Dreams moment, we don’t know. What follows is either another scene on that same alien planet or somewhere completely different; either way, we find Rick at the center of a conflict between a robot and some crocodilian cyborgs. Could these be cousins to the dearly departed Crocubot, perhaps teasing a new Vindicators story? Time will tell.

Check out the first looks at Season 4 of Rick and Morty:

Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming panel:

Wubba lubba dub dub! The Emmy Award–winning series Rick and Morty is back for a highly anticipated fourth season, premiering November on Adult Swim. Executive producers and co-creators Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), and voice talent Spencer Grammer (Greek), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs). and Chris Parnell (Archer) invite fans to take a look at what they have cooking for the new season. Moderated by Rob Schrab (Creepshow, Community).

