‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Says Season 4 May Not Premiere Until Late 2019

If you’re already starting to feel the sting from the lack of new Rick and Morty episodes, brace yourselves, because it sounds like another interminable wait is upon us. According to Rick and Morty writer and producer Ryan Ridley, who has been with the Adult Swim series since early days, the folks at the helm of the hit show aren’t exactly picking up the pace on their traditionally long writing and production process. In fact, they haven’t even started.

In an interview with the Detroit Cast, Ridley revealed he hasn’t begun any work on Season 4, and doesn’t think anyone else has either at this point.

“They really take their time. I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn’t get their shit together, and make the show fast. I just don’t get it. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m sure they all have their reasons.”

Per Polygon, Adult Swim confirms Rick and Morty has yet to receive an official Season 4 order, but don’t panic, Ridley went on to say he “highly doubts” there won’t be a fourth season, he just knows how long the series usually takes to get a season made.

“I’m just shocked that it’s taking – we got done writing season 3 in November of last year and here we are 11 months later,” he explained. “And then I know how long the show takes to write, let alone animate, so it’s just like, I’d be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 – in late 2019.”

If there’s a silver lining to look for, it’s that series creator Dan Harmon recently teased the possibility of an extended Season 4 and revealed that they already have a bunch of ideas. Even better, some are even fully written.

“If an episode grows from one [idea] into an entirely different [idea] that’s still no better than the first, maybe we’re writing wrong. But we don’t back off on stuff so much as we say ‘maybe later’ and move on. We have a pretty hefty shoebox from season 3 of ideas that are ready to go. Some are fully written, in fact.”

Here’s hoping they start putting the wheels in motion sooner than later, because if there’s one thing Rick and Morty has taught us, it’s that nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. We’re all going to die. So we need some good TV to watch.