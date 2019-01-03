Watch: New ‘Rick and Morty’ Promo Is as ‘Rick and Morty’ as You Expected It to Be

0

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty can’t do much wrong at the moment. One of the most brilliant strokes of the cerebral show is how it has responded to its astounding level of success. Rather than panic and stress out over trying to outdo what they’ve done before (and there may very well be a certain level of panic and stress over just that, behind the scenes), the show has fully embraced its weirdness. It’s a series where anything is possible, and that trait extends to the very marketing for the show itself.

What I particularly love about the marketing for Rick and Morty, and the franchise as a whole, is the willingness to reach out to wildly creative and unique artists to bring a fresh perspective to the series and its adoring fans. A new promo for the upcoming fourth season comes courtesy of artist Gary Ye, featuring chaotic transformations of the title characters as they battle against each other through various sci-fi settings. This bizarre and entrancing new video follows up on the pixel-art stylings of Paul Robertson‘s mock fighting game released earlier this year.

Check out the trippy new promo below:

created by Gary Ye Free Episodes of Rick and Morty: http://asw.im/37Bxzq

And if you missed the previously released insanity that hails from Rick and Morty‘s creative marketing team, check out this Easter egg-filled promo and a fun Halloween one-off:

created by Paul Robertson

Rick and Morty is Adult Swim’s most scientifically accurate animated comedy. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it catalogues the bizarre misadventures of a bored scientific genius/drunkard and his socially awkward grandson, Morty. Their exploits tend to have unintended consequences for Morty’s dysfunctional family, especially his unfailingly mediocre father, Jerry. Watch Rick and Morty battle everything from interdimensional customs agents to Cronenberg monsters now, only at http://AdultSwim.com.

