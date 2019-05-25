‘Rick & Morty’: Dan Harmon Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 5 Story Ideas

0

Smash that Meeseeks Box and start hoarding your Szechuan sauce now, because there’s a lot more Rick and Morty in our future. The 10-or-so-episode season 4 that is set to arrive in November will bring the animated series to around 40 episodes, a long ways away from the 70 episodes Adult Swim ordered last year. So it appears creator Dan Harmon and Co. are back at the ol’ brain factory coming up with ideas for season 5. Like, a lot of ideas. Harmon shared a few photos on Instagram of ideas that just came from frequent collaborator Rob Schab, and they’re pretty much all treasures.

Here’s a list of everything I spotted on the table plus what Harmon singled out, listed roughly in the order that they absolutely need to make it to the finished product:

Artificial person w/ real leg

Rick discovers the 11th Commandment

Maximum Overdrive but with grass

Planet of no stop signs

Trench coat made of dreams

The people’s (basketball) court

Wesley Sniper

When-Wolf

Voltron but with vegetables

Library of food

Woman made of fish

Jerry gets a pinecone in his butt

Detachable fingers (or toes)

Anal Beads

Planet powered by chips & salsa

Morty buys a boat

Bark-nado

Planet of Hodags

Blood Shed

Invisible pigs

Jerry makes a log cabin with hair

Man, they do have their fun over there at Rick & Morty. Check out the photos below, because I’m sure there’s a ton that I missed on that table. Rick and Morty returns for season 4 in November.