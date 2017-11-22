New ‘Rick and Morty’ Short Pulls an ‘Up’ with Mr. Poopybutthole

0

While Rick and Morty just wrapped up its brilliant third season over the summer, it’s going to be a long wait for new episodes. And that’s okay! I’d much rather Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland take their time in crafting the best possible version of the show that can be rather than rush out subpar content. But the wait still hurts, so luckily the Rick and Morty folks have released a new sorta short film online just in time for Thanksgiving.

Titled “The Poop in My Pants,” the short picks up immediately at the end of the Rick and Morty Season 3 finale, offering context as to how Mr. Poopybutthole came to be in the position he is now—married with a family. It’s a dialogue-less sequence as Mr. Poopybutthole opens up a scrapbook showing his journey in life, and man, it’s surprisingly emotional.

I didn’t expect to get a little choked up watching an animated character called Mr. Poopybutthole, but seeing his journey through life in a sequence reminiscent of the devastating opening sequence in Pixar’s Up is a hell of a thing, zeroing in on the fast passage of time. So take this to heart as the holiday season begins. Things can be stressful, family can be upsetting, but cherish the time you have with the ones you love. It doesn’t last forever.

Take a look at the Rick and Morty short below, and for a complete ranking of every Rick and Morty episode thus far, click here. The show will return for a possibly extended fourth season sometime in the next couple of years—likely in 2019.