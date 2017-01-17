Ricky Gervais Returns as David Brent in New ‘Life on the Road’ Trailer

0

Have you ever had a shitty boss and wondered what they got up to in the years since you last saw them? Well, now you can have that vicarious experience thanks to David Brent: Life on the Road, Ricky Gervais‘ The Office follow-up film, which picks up with the former Wernham-Hogg manager 12 years later. The self-described “Friend first, boss second. Probably an entertainer third” is leaning into that last descriptor as a wanna-be rock star with his self-financed band, Foregone Conclusion, and of course, he’s just as daft and cringeworthy as ever.

Your mileage may vary here. I’ve always got a big kick out of Gervais’ too-awkward-to-bear sense of humor, but if the constant cringe wasn’t for you, you’re probably not going to enjoy the full-blast dose of uncomfortableness. But if you get a kick out of it, there’s plenty to love here, Gervais is right at home in the role and he’s chewing every awkward moment for all its worth. Now, if we can just get an Extras follow-up.

Here’s the official synopsis for David Brent: Life on the Road: