New Ricky Gervais Comedy Special “Humanity” Gets Netflix Premiere Date

0

When it comes to comedy specials, Ricky Gervais only deals with, ya know, small-fry topics like Animals (2003), Politics (2004), Fame (2007), and Science (2009). His upcoming special, Humanity, looks to follow suit. First teased in 2013, the busy Gervais has finally found time to record his latest stand-up show at the Apollo Hammersmith in London, which will see its debut globally on Netflix on March 13th.

Of his previous specials, Fame is (in my opinion) by far the best. It came at a time when Gervais was also collaborating on projects with Office co-creator Stephen Merchant and their long-time radio producer from XFM, Karl Pilkington. It was, for many RSK fans, the height of the trio’s work (it was also around that time that the very sweet and much overlooked film Cemetery Junction was released, which marked one of Merchant and Gervais’ last creative collaborations). Though all three have gone on to make their own separate TV shows (with Pilkington’s The Moaning of Life series and others being some of the most lauded), they never quite achieved the same unique spark as the XFM show and the works that came out of that time.

Still, it’s been a long time since Gervais’ last stand-up special, and there’s plenty for him to mine from his own life since 2009’s Science. As a Netflix press release revealed, “The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning British comedian returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.” It also continues Gervais’ relationship with Netflix, with whom he has collaborated on a number of projects over the last few years.

Let us know in the comments your thoughts on Gervais’ previous specials, if you are an RSK fan show yourselves, and play a record!

Ricky Gervais: Humanity premieres globally Tuesday, March 13, 2018, only on Netflix.