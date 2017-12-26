Ridley Scott & Christopher Plummer on Filming ‘All the Money in the World’ Reshoots in 9 Days

0

With All the Money in the World now playing in theaters, I recently landed an exclusive interview with director Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer. They talked about how they pulled off the reshoots in nine days (!), what was it like for Plummer to jump into the role without much time for research, how Scott likes to work on set and if it’s changed during his career, what they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished film, and more. In addition, I geeked out a bit about the Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut and Scott also talked about his next film, The Cartel, and what it’s about.

If you’re not familiar with All the Money in the World, the movie centers on the Getty family, with Charlie Plummer as Getty III and Michelle Williams as his mother Gail Harris, and their attempts to secure money for the 16-year-old’s ransom. It’s a stranger-than-fiction story about a tight-fisted billionaire (Christopher Plummer) whose refusal to pony up the dough resulted in increasing violence against Getty III. However, Scott’s action-focused treatment centers on Mark Wahlberg‘s Fletcher Chase, a former CIA operative who was also Getty’s business manager, who is tasked with getting the teenager back safely. Despite all the drama surrounding the production, the film is a tightly threaded thriller with a fantastic performance by Christopher Plummer. It’s also incredible to think he hadn’t shot a frame of film until a few weeks ago.

Check out what Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer:

How did they pull off the reshoots less than a month before release?

What was it like for Plummer to jump into a role without much time for research?

How Ridley Scott doesn’t like to do many takes and works very fast. Has that changed during his career and what did Plummer think of the way Scott works.

What did he learn from early screenings that impacted the finished film?

We talk a bit about the Kingdom of Heaven directors cut.

Scott talks about his next project, The Cartel, and what it’s about.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: