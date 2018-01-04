Ridley Scott’s Next Movie Might Be Disney’s ‘Merlin Saga’ Adaptation

0

Add another project to Ridley Scott‘s never-ending pile. The director provided the definitive example of his speedy workmanship with the whole All the Money in the World SNAFU, which the director solved by cutting Kevin Spacey from the film, recasting Christopher Plummer, re-filming all the scenes, and still having the film ready to go by the original release date only weeks later. I mean, damn. “I move like lightning,” the director recently explained.

Indeed, he must because coming off one of the busiest years in his career, with a number of projects already in the works, Scott is now in talks to team with Disney and direct the Mouse House’s adaptation of The Merlin Saga. Based on the books by T.A Barron, the series charts the origin of the young Merlin, who goes on to become the wise mentor in the classic King Arthur myth. Academy Award-winning Lord of the Rings scribe Philippa Boyens will write. Scott’s production company Scott Free is also in negotiations to produce alongside Bil Netter. Per Variety, the deal hasn’t closed but insiders expect this to be Scott’s next movie

The filmmaker has also been developing a number of other projects, including an adaptation of Don Winslow‘s crime epic The Cartel, a film depicting the Battle of Britain, and possibly that Alien: Covenant sequel. Variety’s report notes that Scott also met with Disney execs for their live-action Sword in the Stone movie. The project would certainly be something different for the filmmaker, who hasn’t done much in the way of family friendly filmmaking throughout his career.