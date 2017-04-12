Watch: Ridley Scott Talks Alien Abduction Theories in Exclusive ‘Phoenix Forgotten’ Featurette

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive featurette for Phoenix Forgotten, the upcoming found footage thriller based on the unexplained true events of The Phoenix Lights sightings. In 1997, several mysterious lights appeared in a v-formation over Nevada and Arizona where numerous sightings were reported. Phoenix Forgotten takes a cue from The Blair Witch Project, following a trio of students who headed out into the desert to investigate the strange events, never to be seen again. On the 20th anniversary of their disappearance, the footage from their expedition is revealed, finally revealing the horrifying truth.

Phoenix Forgotten is the feature directorial debut from visual effects artist Justin Barber, who previously helmed the short Leaving Baghdad. The film comes from a script from The Maze Runner screenwriter T.S. Nowlin, who also produced alongside Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), Mark Canton (300), Courtney Soloman (An American Haunting), and iconic sci-fi filmmaker Ridley Scott. Phoenix Forgotten arrives in theaters nationwide on April 21. Watch Scott and Co. share some thoughts on the film and alien abduction theories in the video above.