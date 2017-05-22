Viral Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o Buddy Comedy Lands at Netflix with Ava DuVernay Directing

0

Behold, The Internet’s most fabulous creation.

The ol’ world wide web has manifested some really nasty real life consequences in recent years. Be it the Slenderman murders or the virulent wave of nationalist racism that clawed its way out of 4Chan and into international politics, there’s been some horrifying fallout from the internet think tank. Thankfully, one of the good ideas is coming to fruition as well. Netflix is uniting the superfecta of Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae by turning one of the web’s best ideas into a reality: a buddy comedy starring Rihanna and Nyong’o, directed by the Selma helmer and scripted by Rae, the breakout creator and star of HBO’s Insecure.

The idea first originated as a viral tweet inspired by an image of the two actresses at a fashion show. The original tweet read: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans”. The situation escalated quickly, with folks invoking the talents of DuVernay and Rae to bring the story to the screen, and before long, all of the ladies publicly expressed interest in the idea. Entertainment Weekly reports that Netflix swooped in at Cannes to seal the deal, beating out multiple competitors with “an aggressive bid”.

No word yet on if the filmmakers plan to stick to the original story idea of they were more inspired by the brilliant crowd-sourced casting/creative lineup, but Entertainment Weekly reports that Netflix swooped in at Cannes to seal the deal, beating out multiple competitors with an aggressive bid. Rae is reportedly already working on the script and the studio is looking at a 2018 start of production after DuVernay wraps up A Wrinkle in Time. This is ferociously excellent news, one damn talented team of ladies, and something that’s gonna keep me on maximum hype levels for a while.

It’s been a rough year, this is a good win. I also think this is a super smart move on Netflix’s part. A movie led by four black, female filmmakers is to put it delicately, uncommon. Hundreds of thousands of people made it known on social media that they want to see this, and Netflix listened. The fact that they had to aggressively outbid others suitors is even better.

See how the magic happened in the abridged tweet history below.