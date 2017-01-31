‘Rings’: Watch the First Three Minutes of Samara’s Mile-High Horror Show

0

When Rings brings the well-dwelling Samara back to theaters this weekend, it will be with a broad increase in her powers and a clear violation of TSA policies. The first few minutes of latest installment in the thrice-cursed American feature film franchise put Samara’s abilities on display in ways that are impressive, familiar, and woefully irresponsible, at least on the part of the cursed victim.

You might just get some Final Destination flashbacks while watching this new clip since the entirety of it takes place on a passenger jet. While not the most original of settings, it does provide a cool way for Samara to burst onto the scene, thanks to all manner of seatback entertainment monitors and even the cockpit’s instrument panels. However, it also acts as a PSA of sorts: If you find yourself cursed with only seven days to live, just crawl into a hole somewhere far away from others; don’t be an ass and take an entire airliner down with you. Or just copy the damn tape … either way.

Starring Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio, director F. Javier Gutierrez‘s Rings opens February 3rd, with Thursday night showings available.

Check out the first three minutes of Rings below, followed by a new clip revealing Galecki’s unfortunate first viewing of the cursed tape:

Here’s the horror film’s official synopsis:

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

